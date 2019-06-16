Bridges wins Rienzi Cycling Classic

ANTIGUAN Jymes Bridges took top spot ahead of 50 cyclists in the Rienzi Cycling Classic in south Trinidad, last Sunday.

Bridges, of Team Drive Phase Sport (DPS), won the elite/open title in two hours and 20 minutes, ahead of Barbadian Phillip Clarke (Breakaway) and TT cyclist Enrique De Comarmond (Pharmaco), in an event where the cyclists endured rain.

The elite cyclists started at the OWTU office at Royal Road, San Fernando and finished at the Fyzabad Secondary School. Some of the cyclists in the other categories pedalled from the OWTU Office to Dunlop, Point Fortin.

Cyclists also competed in the elite women, junior, juvenile, tinymite and masters categories.

RESULTS –

Elite/Open: Jymes Bridges (Team DPS) 2:20.00, Phillip Clarke (Breakaway), Enrique De Comarmond (Pharmaco), Sydney Joseph (Heatwave), Dominic Howard (Pharmaco), James Hadeed (Heatwave), Adam Francis (The Braves), Mark Joseph (Rigtech Sonics), D’Angelo Harris (Rigtech Sonics), Donnell Harrison (Rigtech Sonics)

Juniors: Enrique De Comarmond (Team Pharmaco), D’Angelo Harris (Rigtech Sonics), Rodell Woods (PSL), Joshua Rawlins (Southclaine), Tariq Woods (Team Woods)

Juveniles: Benjamin Moutett (Breakaway), Mickel Lopez (Rigtech Sonics)

Elite Women: Olympia Maduro Fahie (British Virgin Islands)

Juvenile Women: Keira Ellis (Team Woods)

Tinymite Women: Kyra Williams (Vapor Wake Multi Sport)

Tinymites: Aaron Matas (Rigtech Sonics), Jarel Mohammed (Southclaine), Chad Dixon Jnr (Rigtech Sonics), Kersheve Paul (Rigtech Sonics), Javon Ramroop (Rigtech Sonics)

Masters 40-49: Mark Hosein (Breakaway); Aaron Dowridge (Team Raiders), Stephen Rodney - Team Raiders), Marlon Winter Roache (Breakaway)

Masters 50-59: Ancil Roberts (Rigtech Sonics), Roger Farrell (Southampton), Dirk Tidd (Team Raiders), Walter Paul (Rigtech Sonics)

Masters 60-69: Clyde Pollonais (Southclaine), Ronald Crooks (Team Raiders), Roy Daniel (Rigtech Sonics), Gregory Nottingham (Madonna)

Masters 70+: Robert Farrell (Southampton), Peter Hernandez (Heatwave), Godfrey Clyne (Southclaine)