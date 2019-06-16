3 V’zuelan women arrested in Spanish Harlem Operation Strike Back

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE police’s Operation Strike Back (OSB) exercises in the North Eastern Division on the weekend have led to the arrest of eight people.

In a statement, the police said along with the arrests, they also seized a firearm, ammunition and drugs.

The OSB exercises, spearheaded by Snr Supt Phillip and supervised by Insp. Marshall, began on Friday and ended on Saturday in the Las Cuevas, Maracas Bay, Santa Cruz and San Juan districts.

In the Las Cuevas district, officers found one Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, 32 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 100 grammes of dried marijuana and a quantity of marijuana seedlings.

One man was also detained for possession of marijuana.

Officers also executed a search warrant at a house of a suspect at Tapping Street, Santa Cruz, where a quantity of marijuana was found and led to three men being arrested for the offence.

In the San Juan district, a search was carried out at the Four Roses Night Club, where a packet containing 96 grammes of marijuana and 15 pink pills were discovered.

Another search was executed at Tigers Bar, where the proprietor was found to be in possession of the wrong licenses to sell spirituous liquor and alcohol.

All alcoholic items were seized and taken to the Barataria Police Station. One man was also held on house breaking enquiries.

Additionally, officers searched the Spanish Harlem Night Club, where three Venezuelan women were detained for not having proper travel documents.

All suspects were taken to varying police stations, pending further enquiries and charges. Investigations are continuing into all discoveries made during this series of exercises.