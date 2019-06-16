13 arrested in Western Division

Police have arrested 13 people for drug and firearm related offences during an anti-crime exercise in the Western Division on Friday.

A statement from the police said the exercises were co-ordinated by ACPs Irwin Hackshaw and Jayson Forde as well as acting Snr Supt Nazrudeen Pragg.

The exercises also included officers of the Special Operations Response Team, Guard and Emergency Branch, Inter-Agency Task Force, Air Support Unit, Port of Spain, Western and North Eastern Division Task Forces, Highway Patrol and Special Branch.

Police said extensive searches and investigative work was carried out in the Covigne Road and Cocorite areas, and this led to the 13 arrests.

Of those arrested, three were held for possession of dangerous drugs for the purpose of trafficking, one for possession of narcotics and the remaining nine were held for firearm related offences. The suspects, ages 16 to 38, were taken into police custody, pending further enquiries and charges.