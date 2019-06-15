V’zuelans to register in Tobago today after deadline mix-up

Scores of Venezuelans are escorted through Scarborough to Port Mall on Friday afternoon after they were turned away at the Caroline Building although they were in line at 5 pm, the deadline for registration. National Security Minister Stuart Young says this was unauthorised and ordered the Venezuelans be registered in Tobago today. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

VENEZUELAN migrants who were unable to register in Tobago on Friday will be registered today.

Registration, which was scheduled to end at 5 pm on Friday, ended at 1.45 am in Port of Spain and San Fernando. However, in Tobago, some migrants who were waiting in line before 5 pm were escorted by police to Port Mall in downtown Scarborough, and told that they were unable to register despite reaching in time.

In a press release issued today, the Ministry of National Security noted that this action was not authorised by the National Security Minister, the Commissioner of Police, or the Chief Immigration Officer. Minister Stuart Young says he was unaware and was only informed yesterday evening after trying to clarify reports made by reporters during his media conference in Port of Spain. He then instructed that the migrants be escorted back to the Tobago registration centre and they are currently being registered.