TTEC committed to lighting up

DESPITE the present economic challenges, TTEC chairman Keith Sirju has reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to government’s public lighting programme.

“In these times of belt-tightening and cutbacks, this celebration holds even more significance as it demonstrates that despite the present economic challenges, TTEC’s commitment to its customers remains intact,” he said.

“As managers of the government’s funds to improve lighting in the community space, we will ensure that the programme provides maximum value for citizens across the country.”

Sirju was speaking at a function to mark lighting the installation of floodlights at the Sukhan Trace Recreation Ground, Barrackpore on Thursday evening.

The ground has 24 1,500-watts floodlights mounted on 17-metre-high poles.

He said 14 years after the project had been initiated, some 337 recreational grounds, 47 parks and 15 courts had been lit. Moruga/Tableland MP Dr Lovell Francis commended the commission for lighting the grounds, as this would assist in the development of local sporting talent, saying while south Trinidad is “brimming” with budding sportsmen and women, the facilities were often non-existent.

“So we have always had the talent – talent is easy to find – what we seldom ever had was the facilities.

“You know when you live south of the border sometimes things don’t always come to you as quickly as they come to other areas. We know about this. So it good to have priority given to us.”

He said a lit field would also encourage people to exercise regularly as well as host community events such as Ramleela. Also addressing the ceremony was Public Utilities acting permanent secretary Nicolette Duke, who deputised for the minister, Robert Le Hunte, saying the commission had invested some $545,000 to light the grounds, and urged residents to protect the lights from acts of vandalism.

She also urged them to conserve electricity, as this would also extend the life of the bulbs.