Ramasra, Yearwood advance in squash seniors

DEFENDIING champions Colin Ramasra and Alexandria Yearwood made strong starts in the Jameison 2019 Senior National Squash tournament at the Queen's Park Squash Courts, Queen's Park Oval in St Clair.

On Thursday night, Ramasra defeated David Stone 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 in round two of the men's open. There were also victories for top players Chayse McQuan and Brandon De Montrichard. McQuan got past Richard Hart 11-6, 11-4, 11-1 and De Montrichard outlasted Peter Pirtheesingh 11-8, 11-8, 12-10.

Yesterday, Yearwood was an 11-1, 11-3, 11-4 winner over Nicola DeVerteuil in the women's open quarter-finals. Marie Claire Barcant also advanced to the semifinals with an 8-11, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2 victory over Aimee DeVerteuil. After press time last night, top rated player Charlotte Knaggs made her return to the local circuit after finishing her studies abroad.

The tournament continues today from noon.

RESULTS –

Thursday –

Women's Open Round One: Rhea Khan bt Chloe Walcott 11-5, 11-7, 11-8; Jinan Al-Rawi bt Mya Francois 11-5, 11-5, 11-9; Nicola Deverteuil bt Josie Thong 15-13, 11-6, 11-3

Men's Open Round One: Richard Hart bt Seth Thong 11-8, 11-4, 8-11, 14-12; Peter Pirtheesingh bt Scott Shaw 11-8, 11-3, 11-7; Paul F Deverteuil bt Joshua Poon 11-8, 11-13, 11-6, 11-9; Godfrey Wei bt Stokley Smart 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 11-7

Men Open Round Two: Paul J Deverteuil bt Nicholas Lequay 11-5, 11-3, 11-4; Chayse McQuan bt Richard Hart 11-6, 11-4, 11-1; Julian Chin bt Julian Henry 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7; Colin Ramasra bt David Stone 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; Brandon De Montrichard bt Peter Pirtheesingh 11-8 11-8 12-10

Men's Over-60 Round Robin: Roger Walcott bt Victor Thong 11-6, 11-3, 11-7

Yesterday –

Women's Open Quarter-finals: Alexandria Yearwood def Nicola DeVerteuil 11-1, 11-3, 11-4; Marie Claire Barcant def Aimee DeVerteuil 8-11, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2

Women's Over-50 round robin: Beverley Wilson def Ru Celestine 11-7, 11-8, 11-7

Men's Over-60 Round Robin: Gerard Edghill def Victor Thong 11-3, 11-4, 11-6