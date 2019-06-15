Plan for digital revolution

A PANEL OF SPEAKERS from the private sector called on government and the public sector to get more involved in the digital revolution.

The panel of speakers from major corporations like Republic Bank and Massy Technologies made the call on the first day of the Tech Hub Islands Summit at the Hyatt Regency on Thursday.

The panel discussion, led by AMCHAM TT CEO, Nirad Tewarie, included Republic Bank executive director Derwin Howell, CEO of Massy Technology InfoCom Ian John, territory advisory services leader PwC Kofi Boxill and managing director of Hardware and AlphaLab Gear Ilana Diamond.

All five agreed that TT was part of a world which was advancing at a rapid pace where technology was concerned, and government and the public sector would have to keep up.

John said the fourth revolution would greatly affect the public sector over the next ten years.

“For us in TT this is really a labour issue,” John said. “All the research has shown that labour and particularly low-skilled labour would be greatly impacted over the next ten years. They (workers) could be replaced by robots and algorithms that would replace processes.

“If you are doing a job that is highly reliant on human intelligence or emotions or judgement, then you are less likely to be impacted.

“That tells us how we need to invest and how we need to retool skills in our employees and students.”

Howell suggested government should have a digital transformation plan much as private companies do.

John agreed, saying not only should a plan be made, but it should be a policy that is not subject to party politics.

“When we get a vision for digital transformation in the country, I would like for that vision to be something like a constitution so that a change in the (ruling) political party doesn’t change it,” John said.