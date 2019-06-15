No leaks insight as of Thursday

THE EDITOR: I have resided in Moka, Maraval, for the past six years and for the great majority of that time the Saddle Road has suffered from numerous water main leaks.

I would go as far as to say that at times there have been upwards of 14 water main leaks evident on the roadway between Moka and Long Circular Road.

So, on Thursday morning I noticed that all of the leaks on the Saddle Road from Moka to KFC in Maraval are now dry and I would like to especially congratulate Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte and his entire team for a job well done.

Like so many other citizens, I am constantly on the lookout for little signs of hope that we are making some positive progress in nation building.

Therefore, I can only hope that the water that was previously being lost in those leaks is now finding its way into the homes of citizens in need.

GREGORY WIGHT via e-mail