Mohammed captures men’s singles crown

Carlista Mohammed, during a recent match in the National Open Tennis Championships.

NABEEL MOHAMMED captured the men’s singles crown on Thursday evening with a hard-fought victory over Akiel Duke, in the battle of the top two seeds, in the National Open Tennis Championships.

Mohammed, the number one ranked player, registered a 6-4, 6-7(12), 6-1 win in the final at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Another Mohammed, Carlista, booked her ticket into the final of the women’s singles. In yesterday’s semi-final, the top seed blanked fifth seed Trevine Sellier 6-0, 6-0.

Carlista Mohammed will now face Aalisha Alexis, who overcame Ella Carrington 7-5, 6-1 yesterday.

Number one ranked Richard McLetchie progressed to the men’s veterans final, after brushing aside fourth seed Farid Youssef 6-1, 6-0.

In the final, McLetchie will meet the winner of last evening’s contest between second seed Dion Auguste and third seed Ricky Villaroel.

The Championships will continue today, from 3 pm.