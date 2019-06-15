Integrity Commission to name 841 who didn't declare assets

THE INTEGRITY COMMISSION has announced it will release the names of 841 people in public life who failed to declare their income, assets and liabilities in a daily newspaper on Monday.

In a media release, the commission noted its concern at the number of people who failed to declare their wealth, and encouraged them to come forward, but in the meantime said it would publish the names, in accordance to section 11(6) of the Integrity in Public Life Act, Chap 22:01

The commission advised anyone who required assistance with respect to their filing requirements to call its offices at 623-8305, 624-4736, 625-2393, 625-2392 Extensions 335 or 340, to make an appointment to discuss their submission.