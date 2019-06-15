Gymnasts on show at Caribbean Championships

THE CARIBBEAN Gymnastics Championships got underway yesterday at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, with the opening ceremony, followed by advanced 'optional' level competition.

The two-day event, featuring 95 participants from Aruba, Bermuda, Barbados, St Vincent/Grenadines and hosts TT, will conclude today, with events starting at 9 am followed by a prize-giving ceremony.

Kicking off today’s action will be a showdown between TT and St Vincent/Grenadines' top Pre-Com, Level 1 and Level 2 athletes.

At 11 am, the Level 5 girls from TT and Bermuda, as well as all the male gymnasts will take centre-stage.

The final session today will begin at 1.15 pm for the most hotly-contested Levels of the day in the girls’ events – Levels 3 and 4. Competition in this session will be fierce amongst gymnasts from all five countries.

The Caribbean Gymnastics League was created out of a desire amongst members of the Caribbean Gymnastic Federations for a more structured approach to gymnastics in the caribbean region.

Recently formalised by the creation of a Caribbean Gymnastics League Board, the board members hope to be able to create opportunities for competitive gymnasts as well as training programmes for all disciplines of gymnastics within the Caribbean region.

The Caribbean Gymnastics Championships has previously been held in Jamaica (2015) and Barbados (2017), however this is the first time that the Championships will be held as a stand-alone event, with age-restrictions for lower-level athletes and specific event directives.

Newly-elected president of the Caribbean Gymnastics League, LaPrise Harris-Williams, is expected to be in attendance.