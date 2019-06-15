Expert: E-govt is good politics

CRIMSON Logic senior vice-president Balagopal Nair yesterday said e-government was good politics.

He gave a presentation at the Tech Hub Island Summit at the Hyatt, Port of Spain.

Nair said the use of digital government in countries such as Singapore had improved the quality of services delivered to citizens, but observed the implementation of e-government across the world has not been even, referring to a survey of countries from 2003 to 2018, that showed several East Asian and Nordic countries are very advanced in implementation of e-government.

Nair said in the Caribbean, TT is among the countries making strides towards e-government. He said strong leadership is needed to guide this implementation and one of the biggest obstacles is resistance by people who fear job loss as a result of automation, but who must be retrained and redeployed accordingly.

Nair added that an effective e-government system will improve transparency in government services and curb corruption.

He also said care must be taken not to build technological systems which are “white elephants” which do not communicate with each other.

In a speech read by a ministerial aide, Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald said Government recognises the importance of information communication technology (ICT) as its unique industry and as a catalyst for other industries.

McDonald said through its ICT Blueprint 2018-2022, Government is redefining the role of ICT in the public and private sector.