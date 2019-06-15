Disgusted at pension move by the Govt

THE EDITOR: I am utterly disgusted at the action of the present administration in attempting to increase the pensions of public officials.

At a time when the same administration is delinquent in meeting its commitment to numerous contractors and workers are being asked to tighten their belts and survive without salary payment on a timely basis, we have an administration behaving no better than vultures.

I may be wrong, and will welcome correction, but I am not aware of any other scheme that includes allowances and benefits in the calculation of a pension.

Surely the main function of institutions such as the Salary Review Commission should be the to make such recommendations.

When the performance of so many of those that are in line to be rewarded is way below an acceptable level and the institutions they serve are in free fall, how can this possible be justified.

This is a dangerous precedent that is being set if such decisions can be left to a simple majority vote in the Parliament.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL via e-mail