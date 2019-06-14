V’zuelan visa policy launched

National Security Minister Stuart Young speaking a on the Venezuelans registration at the Ministry head office on Abercromby Street in Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young announced the launch of a new visa policy to allow Venezuelans to enter TT legally. At a news conference at the ministry's Temple Court office on Friday, Young said he signed an order to allows those visas to be issued at TT's Embassy in Caracas. He refuted claims that the embassy was not functioning.

Young gave the assurance that a rigorous system would be in place to ensure that Venezuelans who were issued visas, did not abuse them.

He also said proper criteria would be established for the issues of those visas.