Top pairs advance to women's doubles final

THE top pairs in the women's doubles category will square off in the final after semi-final victories yesterday, in the National Open Tennis Championships, at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The first ranked pair of Anya King and Carlista Mohammed outlasted Shauna Valentine and Cameron Wong 6-2, 6-1 and the second seeded duo of Farrah Chautilal and Osenyonye Nwokolo defeated Aalisha Alexis and Keesa Lee Young 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.

On Wednesday, in the mixed doubles quarterfinals the top ranked pair of Mohammed and Keshan Moonasar got a scare against Ronald Robinson and Aalisha Alexis. Robinson and Alexis won the first set 7-6, but the top seeds bounced back to win the next two sets 6-4, 13-11 to progress.

The tournament continues today from 5 pm.

RESULTS –

Yesterday –

Women's 35+ Round Robin: Teresa Rosewood def Rachael Nwokolo 1-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Women's Doubles Semifinals: Farrah Chautilal/Osenyonye Nwokolo def Aalisha Alexis/Keesa Lee Young 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; Anya King/Carlista Mohammed def Shauna Valentine/Cameron Wong 6-2, 6-1.

Veterans Doubles Round Robin: Dion Auguste/Richard Mc Letchie def Andy Boyce/Richard Sorillo 6-0, 6-3.

Wednesday –

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals: Aaron Woolford/Nalini Maharaj def Nkrumah Patrick/Anya King - walkover; Ebolum Nwokolo/Osenyonye Nwokolo def Sebastian Sylvester/Shauna Valentine 6-1, 7-6; Jerome Ward/Cameron Wong def Askia Richards/Trevine Sellier 6-2, 6-2; Keshan Moonasar/Carlista Mohammed def Ronald Robinson/Aalisha Alexis 6-7, 6-4, 13-11.