Sat’s lawyers write to DPP again

Maha Sabha secretary general Sat Maharaj.

ATTORNEYS for controversial leader of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan Maharaj have again written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) asking him to hold his hand on the laying of any sedition charge against their client until the court decides on a constitutional claim challenging the lawfulness and constitutionality of certain provisions of the Sedition Act Chapter 11.04.

A second letter was sent to the DPP this morning and gave him until 4 pm today to give an undertaking that no charges will be laid until Maharaj’s constitutional claim is determined by the court.

Attorney Kavita Roop-Boodoo, who wrote the letter, informed the DPP if they receive no response today, Maharaj and Central Broadcasting Service will approach the court for an injunction.

The first letter to the DPP was sent on June 10.

Roop-Boodoo told the DPP police came to CBS’ Radio and TV Jagaatri’s offices on Thursday with another warrant, under Section 13 of the Sedition Act, and executed a search. She said staff complied and consented to the police taking audio-video footage of April 9 and 18, although a copy of the warrant was not provided.

After the search, Maharaj, on his Maha Sabha Strikes Back programme, alleged the police were acting on political instructions and claimed political harassment. He also said the searches of the station were an attack on the media.

Police say they have been consulting with the office of the DPP as part of their investigation and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said Thursday’s event was not a “raid: but an exercise to gather information.

Maharaj and CBSL are also represented by Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon and Rhea Khan.