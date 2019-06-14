Sanguinette defeats Loquan in first day thriller

Justin Sanguinette, right, battles Roger Walcott in round one of the men’s open, yesterday.

JUSTIN Sanguinette defeated Zachary Loquan in a five-set men’s open round two thriller when the 2019 Senior National Squash Tournament served off at the Queen’s Park Racquet Centre at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

Earlier in round one, Sanguinette got past Roger Walcott 11-3, 11-4, 11-3 and Loquan was an 11-5, 11-1, 11-2 winner over Alex Mackay.

It was a hard fought contest between Sanguinette and Loquan with the former winning the opening set 14-12.

Loquan levelled the match with a 13-11 victory in the second set, before Sanguinette regained the lead with an 11-6 win in the third. Loquan showed fight levelling the match for the second time winning the fourth set 12-10, but Sanguinette sealed the contest with an 11-6 win in the fifth and final set.

Advancing to round two in the men’s open were Nicholas Lequay, David Stone, Julian Henry and John Holley. Matches were also played yesterday in the women’s open, women’s Over-50 and men’s Over-60 categories. The tournament continues today from 4.30 pm and concludes tomorrow.

RESULTS –

Men’s Open Round One: Nicholas Lequay def Shaun Cockburn 11-5, 11-6, 11-6; David Stone def Stokley Smart 11-1, 11-1, 11-9; Julian Henry def Jeremy Ali 11-9, 11-3, 11-9; Zachary Loquan def Alex Mackay 11-5, 11-1, 11-2; John Holley def Michael Chin Lee 11-3, 11-4, 11-7; Justin Sanguinette def Roger Walcott 11-3, 11-4, 11-3.

Men’s Open Round Two: Justin Sanguinette def Zachary Loquan 14-12, 11-13, 11-6, 10-12, 11-6.

Women’s Open Round One: Aimee DeVerteuil def Sigourney Williams 11-3, 11-5, 11-6.

Women’s Over-50: Beverley Wilson def Lisa Yearwood 11-0, 11-0, 11-1.