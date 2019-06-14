Police wound teen bandit in Chaguanas

File photo

A 19-year-old would-be bandit was wounded earlier today and later hospitalised.

According to police sources, at about 10 am Central Division officers on foot patrol were told an armed robbery was going on at Jel Mall, Chaguanas Main Road. They came face to face with the armed teenager, and there was a shoot-out.

The bandit was shot several times and taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility. He was stabilised, treated and transferred to the Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.