PM: TT close to doing energy business with Ghana State visit by President Nana Akufo-Addo

THE Prime Minister says soon there will be business developments in the energy sector from agreements between TT and Ghana three years ago.

He was speaking yesterday at a joint media conference with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain. Akufo arrived in Trinidad on Wednesday night and was greeted at the airport by President Paula-Mae Weekes. Also present to welcome him were Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses, Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte and Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, representing the Opposition.

Dr Rowley said yesterday, energy talks between the two countries were in "advanced discussions" and recalled when he visited in 2016, a couple of agreements were signed including a heads of agreement between countries and one with the National Gas Company and Ghana to work together towards doing business.

"And we are currently close to an arrangement some business could come out of that.

"I am confident that in the not too distant future, based on the advice I have received from Ghana, that our agreements will see business developments."

Akufo-Addo noted this country is a bigger player in the sector and has been involved in oil and gas for (more than) 100 years and therefore technical assistance and cooperation to Ghana "makes a lot of sense."

He said the details of the assistance has to be worked out.

Akufo-Addo also said 2019 marked the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans which began "one of the most barbaric episodes in human history." Akufo-Addo said 2019 has been dubbed The Year of Return and Trinidadians and other members of the African diaspora are encouraged to visit Ghana for the celebrations which will be a "joyful and learning experience."

He said the events this year are meant to solidify the relationship between Africa and their "kit and kin" in America and the Caribbean.

"I look forward to many Trinidadians taking up the invitation."

A Ghanaian journalist said in the 1980s there were flights from Ghana to Barbados and if there was any discussion about flights between TT and Ghana. Akufo-Addo said this type of service needs to be revived and there must be a direct transportation link between the two countries. He said air transportation was within a framework of things the two governments were seeking to establish.

"It is very essential we find a solution as soon as possible."