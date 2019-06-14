PM: Opposition failed to get TT turned into refugee camp

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo by Kerwin Pierre

THE PRIME Minister says the Opposition has been inflating the figures of Venezuelans in TT and influencing international agencies.

He was responding to prime minister's questions in the House Friday.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked why there was not a data-driven refugee policy that recognised the absorptive capacity of the country and was based on international best practice.

Rowley replied: "It is precisely because the Government of TT understands the absorptive capacity of TT on the people of TT why we have conducted ourselves in the way we have, and we will not be encouraged to do otherwise from anybody else's interest on behalf of any lackey."

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh asked if any comprehensive policy had been considered for the education of the migrant children. Rowley said the National Security Minister had addressed the matter early on.

He added: "These are matters that persons in TT must understand require a balancing act. The energy coming to me from the other side is in keeping with statements that they have been making that there are 40,000 and 60,000 and 80,000 Venezuelans here trying to encourage international bodies to pressure TT into converting our country into a refugee camp. You have failed and you will continue to fail."

He also said the registration process was the first line to gather data and to prevent his Opposition colleagues from spreading misinformation.

"You have to gather data to use data."