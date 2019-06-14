PM: Ghanaian at IDC being considered for registration

THE PRIME Minister said the sole Ghanaian at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) will be considered for the registration amnesty which is being afforded to Venezuelans as part of the Venezuelan registration process.

He was speaking Thursday at a joint media conference with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain.

Last week at the post-Cabinet media conference Dr Rowley said Africans at the IDC will be allowed to register in the process which allows migrants to live and work in TT for up to a year. Rowley said the issue of Ghanaians at the IDC was discussed in his meeting with Akufo-Addo and it was determined that there was only one Ghanaian at the centre. He said, with the presence of the Ghanaian president, the Ghanaian at the IDC will be afforded the opportunity to register once there are criminal labels attached to the individual. He added, if successful, the Ghanaian will be put out into the population.

National Security Minister Stuart Young told Parliament last Friday that he will have to take a note to the National Security Council to implement the initiative and Rowley said yesterday this was the "paperwork" and the process would go ahead.

He also reported that there a few Nigerians at the IDC and some there for quite some time. He explained there are many issues with the logistics of the deportation and it was extremely expensive and difficult to obtain even when there is money available.

Rowley said this is the third visit of a president from Ghana to TT. He said they had a very useful working session on a number of issues of mutual interest and discussed some things where progress had been made and some thing where there was not enough progress.

Rowley said the issues discussed included energy, agriculture, education, culture, diplomacy and current issues regional and international. He said there were also discussions on the Venezuelan situation and extending the life of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP).

On the Venezuelan situation, he said there was acknowledgement there is a problem in the region and it has impacted TT and Caricom. He explained the matter requires international attention and a diplomatic response. He said both countries had common diplomatic positions and he expected as international efforts are being made to bring about Venezuelan dialogue Ghana would do well to ensure diplomatic initiatives are maintained.

Akufo-Addo said the events in Venezuelan affects the Caribbean member of the tripartite ACP and there needed to be a positive resolution to the problem.

"It is our moral duty to do so."

On the ACP, Rowley said there are discussions towards a new agreement but there are "individuals and organisations" making moves to break up the bloc and therefore diminish the negotiating power of the bloc.

"It would be extremely detrimental to the Caribbean if we find ourself in the world environment negotiating as a small bloc. We are better protected and we are stronger as part of the ACP."

He said part of the discussions was to lobby all concerned that there is a renewal of agreements of the ACP.

"The Caribbean relies on Ghana and our colleagues elsewhere to agree with us on this position and the outcome will have a positive response."