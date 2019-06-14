PM: Former Petrotrin property being secured

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE.

THE PRIME Minister says the property of Heritage Petroleum, which has been subject to theft and sabotage in recent months, is being properly secured.

He was responding to a prime minister's question in the House Friday from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on steps to secure taxpayers' interest in the property of the former Petrotrin company, given reports that over the past six months Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd has lost some $20 million to "thieves and saboteurs" and spent $5 million on replacing stolen or damaged equipment.

Dr Rowley replied that Heritage, like any other company, has been upgrading and improving its security systems to prevent or end "such wanton misconduct on the part of persons who want to harm the company." He said where feasible Heritage has been using improved fencing, installed CCTV cameras and maintained a security patrol system backed up by police with assistance from the Defence Force.

Charles reported that the Estate Police Association on November 28, 2018 warned the Government through the Trinidad Petroleum Holdings board that there would be massive theft and loss of assets after the termination of estate police officers.

"Can the Prime Minister indicate why those warnings were not heeded?"

Rowley said he was not aware of any warnings but was aware the group was offered the first opportunity to be the body responsible for securing the company's assets.

"And I am not aware that came to pass, and therefore I don't know what the member is referring to."