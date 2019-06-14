Over 15,000 V’zuelans registered

Police speak to Venezuelans in Tobago moments after the registration centre at the Caroline building was closed. Photo by David Read

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said just over 15,000 Venezuelan migrants were registered at the official close of the process at 5 pm on Friday. Young made the disclosure at a news conference at the ministry's Temple Court offices in Port of Spain. Young said the final figure of the number of Venezuelans who registered between May 31 to Friday, the cost of the registration process and the categories of people who registered will be announced in due course.

Migrants who were unable to be registered will now be subject to the country's laws and could be deported, Young said. A multi-agency task force will deal with those matters. The process to distribute registration cards to the successful migrants is expected to begin within the next two weeks. Referring to an answer given by the Prime Minister to a question in the House of Representatives earlier, Young said it would be up to the discretion of employers to hire Venezuelans. He added that the registration cards would ensure that the migrants were not being exploited.