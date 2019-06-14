No options for Kalpatoo family Overshadowed by overpass

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said, “We don’t have options to give” in response to Shamlal Kalpatoo’s cry to be moved from his family home, which has been affected by the construction of the Curepe overpass.

Kalpatoo spoke to the Newsday on Monday, expressing concern for the quality of life of his family, who have been exposed to noise, dust and floods from the construction site, which is within feet of his house.

He said his mother, Kayawantie Kalpatoo, does not want to move because of her sentimental attachment to their family home and had been given options by the Works Ministry. As a result, the family remain in the uncomfortable conditions. Kalpatoo appealed to the minister to give his family a reasonable offer so they have no choice but to move.

Other residents in the area had their properties acquired by the government to make way for the overpass.

But Sinanan said, “We took a piece of their land and compensated them for that. If they want to make a claim for anything else that is up to them,” when asked what offers were made that might have encouraged Kalpatoo’s mother to stay.

Sinanan said he does not recognise the cries of the Kalpatoo family in the Newsday as an appeal to have the family moved, and said a formal claim can be filed to the Commissioner of Valuations once the family has made a unanimous decision. He said he cannot tell the mother to move,

“If they take a family decision that they’re moving out and they can’t live there any more then they need to make that claim,” he said.

Sinanan said that as minister he does not want to get involved, as: “It is a matter between the owners and the Commissioner of Valuations.” There is no commissioner or acting commissioner in office at present.