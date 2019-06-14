LAST CHANCE

NEWSDAY STAFF

THE two-week registration process ends at 5 pm today with many hundreds of Venezuelans still to be registered in government’s amnesty programme despite waiting for days in line outside the three registration centres.

Hundreds of Venezuelans would have spent a nervous night outside the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, the Achievors Banquet Hall in San Fernando and the Caroline Building in Tobago waiting for the gates to open this morning.

It has been a traumatic journey for these migrants including men, women and children who out of deperation, fled their homeland which is in the grip of political, economic and social turmoil.

The first recorded wave of mass migration to take place for the registration came on Wednesday May 22, when over 100 Venezuelans were detained in Palo Seco after being found in the forests by police.

For many of them, their first meal on reaching Trinidad was mangoes in the forests and fish in the river. Since then, many thousands more have arrived in Trinidad after news broke in Venezuela that the TT government had opened a two-week window to register and be allowed to live and work here unhindered for a year. Registration began on Friday May 31.

The first week saw a steady stream of Venezuelans at the registration centres but the numbers grew and grew until chaos broke on Tuesday with hundreds of tired and frustrated migrants jostling each other after several tried to jump the lines outside the Oval.

At the Achievors Banquet Hall yesterday, the crowd was thick and unrelenting for all of the day as the migrants waited to be registered. National Security Minister Stuart Young, on Tuesday, reiterated that once the two-week deadline ends there would be no extension.

Victor Manuel Peres Gonzales, standing in the line, told Newsday that the political and economic crisis has led to millions of people fleeing his homeland.

Speaking in Spanish, he said, “There are more Venezuelans outside than in the country itself. Thousands are leaving daily. They go to Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago. Venezuela as a country does not have many Venezuelans in it anymore.”

Police officers yesterday said they are prepared for any eventuality when registration draws to an end today. Police said they are expecting an influx of migrants into the country today as they try to register.

Patrols have been beefed up especially in coastline villages police said. Yesterday at about 6.45 am, the South Western Emergency Response Patrol arrested 20 Venezuelans including two teenagers, at a beach at Morne Diablo in Penal.

Sgt Ainsley Richardson co-ordinated the exercise and with the assistance of PCs Corey Aguillera and Ryan Heeralal and other police intercepted a van full of migrants. Of the 20, 17 were male and three female.

They were handed over to Penal police, who were expected to hand them over to the immigration department in San Fernando.