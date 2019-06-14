‘Jigsaw’ to appear in court

A LAVENTILLE man will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate today, charged with the murder of another Laventille man in June.

Dwayne “Jigsaw” Mc Leod, 27 will also face gun, ammunition and assault charges.

Police say the victim, 26-year-old Tafari Wilson, was in Trou Macaque Road, Laventille, when a gunman shot Wilson several times, then ran off.

Wilson was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Mc Leod in connection with the murder after an investigation supervised by Suzette Martin, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1. Mc Leod was charged by PC Shane Wilson on Thursday.