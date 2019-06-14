'I asked God to protect him': mom of murdered guard

Camille Taitt pose for a selfie with her son Ricardo Dixon, who was killed while making his way to work from his home in Carlsen field.

As he prepared to leave their home, dressed in his new uniform, to begin his first day of work, Camille Taitt looked on in admiration and asked God to bless and protect her son.

They said goodbye at their home at Bhagna Trace, Chase Village, near Chaguanas, yesterday morning.

A few hours later the mother of five saw a post on Facebook that a security guard had been shot and killed in Carlsen Field. She then learned it was her 22-year-old son, Ricardo Dixon.

Taitt now has three surviving children, as seven years ago another son was murdered. Reynaldo, 14, was a form three student when he was stabbed to death by a classmate.

“My heart is in pieces right now. I am so angry and so hurt. I still have not recovered from Reynaldo’s death. Now they took Ricardo from me,” the tearful mother said.

Taitt said she was so proud of Ricardo starting his new job with Heller Security Ltd.

“I was proud of the man he was becoming. Any mother could relate to this feeling. I just stood at the gate and watched him leave the house, and at that moment I just smiled. I asked God to protect him and bring him back home safe to me.

"But that did not happen, they killed my boy and I don’t know why. I just can’t think of any reason why, because Ricardo was not involved in anything illegal. I just want to know why. I just want to get some answers.”

Taitt said it is difficult for her to cope. “His siblings are crying. They cannot deal with it. When Renaldo was killed, Ricardo was the strong one that has been keeping us going. He always told us everything was going to be better.”

She said her son, who was the father of a one-year-old daughter, wanted to be in a better position to provide for his child.

“Even though he was only 22 years he was very mature. He was very family-oriented.”

An autopsy showed Dixon was shot in the shoulder, chest, and back. He was found at Xeres Road in Carlsen Field with five spent shells next to his body.