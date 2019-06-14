CLOSED: All Venezuelans at Oval registered

Chief Immigration Officer (Ag.) Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews, watches her time while speaking to CoP Garry Griffith, outside the Queen's Park Oval. Friday marked the end of the registration of Venezuelan migrants. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

The last of the Venezuelan migrants was called into the Queen's Park Oval at 4:30 pm. Security and soldiers cleared the road and allowed everyone who needed to register, to enter the Oval.

Once inside, the last of the migrants filled about a third of the Jeffery Stollmeyer stand.

"I think a total of over 60,000 Venezuelans have managed to register in this country," said one Trinidadian who has been helping out daily at registration centres since the process began on May 31.

The Prime Minister's estimate was closer to 14,000 as of Thursday night.

The officials at the Oval allowed the last of the women and children to enter first with men and boys after.

Several different organisations and individuals distributed food, drink and toiletries.

The registration process officially closed at 5 pm but at the time several migrants were still in the Oval.