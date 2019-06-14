Chaguanas factory shut down, Chinese couple rescued

Two Chinese people who were working against their will in a factory in Endeavour, Chaguanas, were rescued by Counter-Trafficking Unit officers on Wednesday.

According to a release sent to the media by police, the victims, a 41-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife, were saved after a tip-off that they were being forced to work at the factory.

CTU members searched the Centre Point Mall, two houses in Lange Park, Chaguanas, an apartment complex in Barataria and the Endeavour factory.

When they were rescued, the Chinese couple told police they were brought to TT by an 83-year-old businessman, who told them they were to work as chefs at a popular Chinese restaurant. But when they got here their passports were taken and they were told they had to pay the businessman $83,000 to get them back.

During the exercise fire officers, Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA) officers and public health officers also visited and discovered several violations. As a result the factory was immediately closed down.