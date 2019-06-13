Would Rowley do like New Zealand PM?

THE EDITOR: In light of the impending increase for our “performing” parliamentarians, it is worthwhile to know that the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has just turned down a recommended US$12,000 pay rise. She said it wasn’t acceptable and has moved to freeze MPs’ salaries for a year.

“We do not believe, given that we are on the upper end of the salary scale, that we should be receiving that kind of salary increase,” she said.

“Because we, of course are already on a high income… One of the things we’ve been trying to bridge as a government is the fact that we see these increases at the top end of the scale, without the same increase at the end of the scale where most New Zealanders sit.”

Ardern was supported by her political colleagues and when the Opposition Leader was informed, he was also okay with the decision. The New Zealand Parliament now needs to table legislation that allows for the pay rise to be blocked because at the moment the parliamentarians have to accept the recommendation by the country’s independent Remuneration Authority.

Would our Prime Minister and other parliamentarians do the same?

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

education & research officer

COP