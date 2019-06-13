WASA: Water in reservoirs still low

Navet dam

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has reminded customers and the public in a release that existing water-use restrictions and revised water supply schedules implemented as part of its dry-season supply management plan are still in effect.

Even though the start of the rainy season was declared by the Meteorological Service, rainfall thus far has had no great impact on the levels at the four main reservoirs. All four are below their long-term averages and will require consistent rain in the coming months to achieve full storage for the 2020 dry season.

WASA said it will continue managing available water resources, including maximisating production from sources not immediately affected by rainfall and facilitating redistribution. It is also encouraging the public to continue strictly conserving water.

The authority will provide updates as the rainy season progresses.