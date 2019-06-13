TT prepares for conference on women

Ayanna Webster-Roy

THE Caribbean preparatory meeting for the 14th Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean will take place at the Hilton Trinidad on June 18.

The conference takes place in Vitacura, Chile from November 4 to 9.

A statement issued by the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy will be among the participants at the meeting.

The conference is convened every three years to identify the status of women’s autonomy and rights at the regional and subregional levels. It also sees the presentation of recommendations on public policies on gender equality.

The meeting will discuss the progress made and challenges faced in the implementation of the Montevideo Strategy in synergy with the Beijing+25 review. It will also identify new priority areas that need to be addressed to strengthen women’s autonomy in changing economic scenarios in the Caribbean.