Take care, you’re being watched

THE EDITOR: There was a time in TT when you could leave your doors and windows open and go about your business without worry, but no more. You are being watched.

Don’t fool your fat, you are being monitored, especially the elderly. There are those among us waiting on the opportunity to strike.

The brutal killing of pensioners in TT should tell families that they have to pay closer attention to the elderly, because they don’t know who’s watching them.

I was once followed from a bank on Independence Square, Port of Spain. When I sensed I was being followed by a social miscreant, I played the role of a madman, which had him flustered.

KEITH ANDERSON, Port of Spain