Reputed gang leader held in Maraval

File photo

A suspected gang leader from Las Cuevas was stopped and searched after leaving the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court early yesterday afternoon for a hearing.

Police said the man was in a car with four others at around midday and was in Maraval, near a hotel, when members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) stopped their car and searched them.

Sources said guns were found on the men, but they were registered to a security company. The men were later released.

Hours later, the occupants of a car in Belmont were shot and wounded.

Police said they do not believe the two incidents were connected.