MTS recognised risks to security officers

File photo: Robert Le Hunte at the chambers' conference day 1 - Energy Efficiency and Renewables conference and tradeshow. Photo: Jeff K Mayers

On behalf of the Minister of Works and Transport, Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte responds to questions on the intimidation of female MTS security officers by criminals, in the Maracas/ St Joseph district.

At Senate on Tuesday morning, Le Hunte declared no reports have been received by the national training and security company limited (MTS).

“MTS is committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all its stakeholders, including female security officers, in all the communities it serves. MTS recognized the risk that are associated with security arrangements and has protocols in place to allow any officer to get more immediate support in effectively dealing with any threats which may occur,” said Le Hunte.

While these protocols could not be divulged for security reasons, Le Hunte states that the MTS is in close collaboration with other arms of the protective service.