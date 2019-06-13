Mohammed to face Duke in men’s singles final
NABEEL MOHAMMED will face Akiel Duke, in a meeting of the top two seeds, in the final of the men’s singles, at the National Open Tennis Championships.
Both players earned contrasting victories in their semi-final matches yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
Mohammed, the top-ranked player, defeated third seed Richard Chung 6-3, 7-6(5). Duke, on the other hand, had a walkover win over fourth-seeded Keshan Moonasar.
The top-seeded duo of Anya King and Carlista Mohammed got past Lindy Ann Farrier and Trevine Sellier 6-3, 6-1 to progress to the semi-final stage of the women’s doubles.
Shauna Valentine and Cameron Wong, the third-seeded pair, defeated Rachael Nwokolo and Shanti Ramlochan 6-2, 6-0 to also advance to the semis.
The other semi-final matches were not contested as a pair of opponents defaulted.
Farrah Chautilal and Osenyonye Nwokolo, the second-seeded duo, moved on at the expense of Abigail Jones and Carissa Rodulfo.
The number-four ranked Victoria Koylass and Kimberly Sabga earned a walkover win over Aalisha Alexis and Keesa Lee Young.
Ricky Villaroel secured a place in the semi-final round of the men’s veterans section. The third seed cruised past Frank Ramudit 6-3, 6-0 yesterday.
Two scheduled matches last evening resulted in walkover results – Aaron Woolford and Nalini Maharaj over Nkrumah Patrick and Anya King in the mixed doubles quarter-final, and the pair of Villaroel and Farid Youssef over Andy Boyce and Richard Sorrillo in the veterans doubles. On Tuesday, in a men’s singles quarter-final, Chung ousted seventh-seed Ethan Wong 7-6(3), 6-4. In a women’s singles quarter-final, Alexis rallied from a set down to defeat Cameron Wong 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Also on Tuesday, the men’s doubles semi-finals were contested.
The top-seeded pair of Chung and Duke defeated Moonasar and Patrick 6-2, 2-0 retired, while the second-seeded duo of Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson eliminated the tandem of Daniel and Farid Youssef 6-2, 6-2.
