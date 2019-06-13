Mohammed to face Duke in men’s singles final

Nabeel Mohammed looks to play a shot against Richard Chung during their men’s singles semi final match, at the National Tennis Championships, held at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, yesterday.

NABEEL MOHAMMED will face Akiel Duke, in a meeting of the top two seeds, in the final of the men’s singles, at the National Open Tennis Championships.

Both players earned contrasting victories in their semi-final matches yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Mohammed, the top-ranked player, defeated third seed Richard Chung 6-3, 7-6(5). Duke, on the other hand, had a walkover win over fourth-seeded Keshan Moonasar.

The top-seeded duo of Anya King and Carlista Mohammed got past Lindy Ann Farrier and Trevine Sellier 6-3, 6-1 to progress to the semi-final stage of the women’s doubles.

Shauna Valentine and Cameron Wong, the third-seeded pair, defeated Rachael Nwokolo and Shanti Ramlochan 6-2, 6-0 to also advance to the semis.

The other semi-final matches were not contested as a pair of opponents defaulted.

Farrah Chautilal and Osenyonye Nwokolo, the second-seeded duo, moved on at the expense of Abigail Jones and Carissa Rodulfo.

The number-four ranked Victoria Koylass and Kimberly Sabga earned a walkover win over Aalisha Alexis and Keesa Lee Young.

Ricky Villaroel secured a place in the semi-final round of the men’s veterans section. The third seed cruised past Frank Ramudit 6-3, 6-0 yesterday.

Two scheduled matches last evening resulted in walkover results – Aaron Woolford and Nalini Maharaj over Nkrumah Patrick and Anya King in the mixed doubles quarter-final, and the pair of Villaroel and Farid Youssef over Andy Boyce and Richard Sorrillo in the veterans doubles. On Tuesday, in a men’s singles quarter-final, Chung ousted seventh-seed Ethan Wong 7-6(3), 6-4. In a women’s singles quarter-final, Alexis rallied from a set down to defeat Cameron Wong 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Also on Tuesday, the men’s doubles semi-finals were contested.

The top-seeded pair of Chung and Duke defeated Moonasar and Patrick 6-2, 2-0 retired, while the second-seeded duo of Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson eliminated the tandem of Daniel and Farid Youssef 6-2, 6-2.