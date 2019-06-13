Knaggs returns to local squash

TOP TT senior women’s player Charlotte Knaggs will make a return to the national scene after a number of years at the 2019 Senior National Squash Tournament at the Racquet Centre at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, from 4.30 pm today until Saturday.

The categories will include the men’s open, men’s Over-40, men’s Over-60, women’s open and women’s Over-50.

Knaggs will return after graduating from Cornell University. Most of the junior national players were encouraged to participate in this senior tournament with nine year old Josie-Marie Thong being the youngest entrant.