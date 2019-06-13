Ghanaian President in TT for State visit

Her Excellency, Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes, greets his excellency Nana Akufi-Addo, President of Ghana, on his arrival to TT at the start of his official state visit. Photo: Roger Jacob

GHANAIAN President Nana Akufo-Addo arrived in Trinidad on Wednesday night for a State visit.

Prior to his arrival at the South Terminal, Piarco International Airport police and sniffer dogs searched vehicles that would be part of the president's convoy.

Akufo-Addo's private plane touched down at 10.56 am to a waiting military hail by the TT Defence Force and band. When he disembarked about 20 minutes later he was greeted by President Paula-Mae Weekes and the two heads of state inspected the troops.

He was also greeted by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses, Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson Regis, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte and Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee representing the Opposition.

At 11.26 pm following the presidential salute Akufo-Addo was escorted into his vehicle and the convoy left.

On Thursday he was scheduled to attend a wreath-laying at Memorial Park, pay a courtesy call on the president at The Cottage and meet the Prime Minister at the Diplomatic Centre for bilateral discussions. He departs Trinidad at 9 am on Friday.

His visit to Trinidad comes following State visits to Guyana and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

During his visit to Guyana Akufo-Addo signed a number of bilateral agreements including for technical cooperation with personnel from Ghana to assist with the development of Guyana’s oil and gas sector, and for the abolition of visa requirements for citizens of the two states. He also committed his country’s support for Guyana’s stance on the border controversy with Venezuela, pledged support in the areas of education and transportation and received the country's highest national award – The Order of Excellence.

For his visit to St Vincent he was scheduled to give a public lecture, meet with Ghanaians and have bilateral meetings with St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves on cooperation on oil and gas, education and agriculture.

After leaving Trinidad he is scheduled to visit Barbados and Jamaica.