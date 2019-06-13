Dredging begins at PoS port

File photo: The MV Galleons Passage Photo: Jeff Mayers

DREDGING work will begin at the Port of Spain (PoS) port today. In a statement, the Port Authority said a contract has been awarded to Dutch Dredging BV to dredge the area of Queens Wharf and the Caricom Wharves. The firm will also do ancillary works for the Government Shipping Service (GSS).

This is being done to create an appropriate depth to cater for existing and future cargo and passenger requirements.

Last week, Port Authority chairman Lyle Alexander said part of the dredging will be done to accommodate the Jean de la Valette ((JDLV) fast ferry. National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) chairman Herbert George said the boat is expected to arrive at the end of June. As a result of the dredging, the Galleons Passage ferry will be relocated to Berth Three of the Cruise Ship Complex (CSC).

The authority said from Sunday and until further notice, there will be a temporary suspension of vehicles being transported on the Galleons Passage. Passengers will stillbe processed at the PoS terminal building and shuttled to the CSC.

The TT Spirit will continue its normal operations from the PoS ferry terminal, transporting vehicles and passengers.

The Galleons Passage maintains its normal schedule on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing PoS from 9 am and from Scarborough on 4 pm.

The authority said passengers who wish to send their vehicles to and from Tobago will be accommodated on the MV Cabo Star's vehicle-only service. This leaves PoS at 2 pm from Monday to Friday and 12.30 pm on Sundays. The service departs from Scarborough, Sunday to Friday at 11 pm.

Passengers leaving Tobago on the Galleons Passage will disembark at Berth Three of the CSC.

The authority reiterated the procedure for walk-on passengers travelling on the Galleons Passage from PoS to Scarborough. This includes having a confirmed ticket in hand on the day of the sailing, checking in at the ferry terminal two hours before the sailing and pre-boarding security checks at the CSC.

The authority apologised to the public for any inconvenience caused by this work but said it was necessary for the future development of the GSS.