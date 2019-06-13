Chaguanas painter denied bail in Debe robberies

ELISHA Lingchong, 23, the man arrested shortly after gunmen robbed patrons and workers at Instant Winner Members Club in Debe on Saturday, has been denied bail and remanded into custody.

The accused who lives at Balmoral Village in Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas faced San Fernando magistrate Indar Jagroo on Tuesday charged with four counts of robbery and pleaded not guilty to each.

The charges alleged that on Saturday at the club on SS Erin Road, Lingchong, together with other people armed with a gun, robbed Vidya Goorcharan of $58,354 cash, the property of the club.

The prosecution is contending that they also robbed the worker of $1,000 and other personal belongings.

It is alleged that on the same date and place, Lingchong and his associates robbed another worker, Nicolette Jagroop, of two remotes valued $500, a pack of cigarettes and a lighter.

The accused also faced two similar charges against two patrons, Rajkumar Mootee and Maya Dookhideen-Lall. It is alleged he and the gunmen robbed them of cash, cell phones and other valuables.

PC Crawford of San Fernando CID laid the charges and attorney Ramdath Phillip prosecuted.

Southern Division police arrested the accused at Mohess Road near the club. The money was not recovered.

On Saturday morning, three gunmen entered the club and announced a hold-up. They robbed patrons and workers and although police responded promptly, two men had already fled in an AD wagon.

Attorney Ainsley Lucky represented Lingchong who he said was a painter and father of two children ages three and two years. His client has no previous convictions or pending matter, Lucky said.

The attorney asked for bail saying Lingchong did not have a passport.

The magistrate adjourned the case to today when the court is expected to get the criminal record tracing of the accused.