CAL is Crop Over airline

FILE PHOTO

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) is the official airline of Barbados Crop Over 2019. The formal announcement will be made today at the launch of CAL's partnership with the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) at the Bridgetown Night Market, Pelican Centre in Barbados.

In a statement, CAL CEO Garvin Medera said the airline was thrilled to be the official airline of Crop Over and was happy to play its part in furthering the Caribbean identity campaign which embraces and celebrates the best of the Caribbean. He added that CAL sees NCF and BTMI as valued partners in thise effort. Medera was also confident this alliance "will open more gateways to Barbados."

NCF CEO Carol Roberts-Reiffer said its partnership with CAL offered a wonderful opportunity to allow more visitors to come and experience the spectacle that is Crop Over.

BTMI CEO Billy Griffith said the partnership comes at a time when BTMI is ramping up its marketing efforts and the Caribbean identity campaign "will further cement the inroads that we have made." He agreed with Roberts-Reiffer about the partnership with CAL having the potential to bring more visitors from the region and North America to Barbados.

Crop Over opened on June 8 and ends on August 5.

Today's launch will feature several performances, including one by CAL identity brand ambassador Machel Montano. CAL currently flies three times a day from TT to Barbados and twice weekly non-stop between Barbados and Jamaica.