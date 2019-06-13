Bypass at Thompson river open

The bridge at Thompson river is now open.

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE) has announced that the bypass road at Thompson River, Milford Old Road, Hampden/Lowlands is complete and open to the public.

This bypass road was constructed to allow for the maintenance of an alternative route while construction work on the dual lane bridge at Thompson River takes place. During this period, the Division advised drivers to reduce speed when approaching the bypass, as an active construction site is in close proximity.

Secretary of Infrastructure Kwesi DesVignes said last month, “At present the team is preparing to install a Bailey bridge as we prepare a temporary detour adjacent to the existing bridge."

He said this was included in the project to ensure there was always an alternative route to the Claude Noel Highway.

"We know what happens if there is an accident or disruption on the highway; the Milford Road is a critical alternative route, and we have to ensure that we keep that road open for the use of the public. So once we have this alternative route in place, the demolition of the old bridge will commence and of course the construction would begin.”