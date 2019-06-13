Beaten by police, man awarded $100K in damages

A PRINCES Town man who was beaten by a policeman seven years ago which led to him suffering loss of hearing was yesterday awarded over $100,000 in damages by a High Court Judge.

Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh ruled in favour of Kareem Henry in the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. The judge dismissed claims by PC Don Balgobin who denied beating Henry, 33, on January 2, 2012.

Henry was represented by attorney Abdel Mohammed while Balgobin was represented by Niquelle Nelson-Granville.

Henry in his witness statement said he was at the prisoner's bay of the Arima Magistrates’ Court when while being questioned by PC Balgobin, he was cuffed in the ribs and chest and then beaten with a station diary.

At the time, Henry was arrested for driving without a permit. Henry said the police also slapped him in his ears and cuffed him to the left and right sides of his chest. In his ruling, Justice Boodoosingh said Balgobin's action was beyond what is acceptable of a police and there was no excuse for the treatment meted out to Henry.

The judge said the court in awarding damages for assault and battery took into account the aggravating factors especially the fact that Henry suffered loss of hearing.