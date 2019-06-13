Awards for Crazy and La Chapelle

Calypsonian Edwin "Crazy" Ayoung poses with Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly after she presented him with an award from the Rotary Club of St Augustine West.

Carol La Chapelle and Edwin "Crazy" Ayoung were rewarded for their contribution in the arts by the Rotary Club of St Augustine West at the Se'duction De La Mode fundraiser on June 1 at Green Meadows in Santa Cruz.

The award for La Chapelle was for her outstanding work in the field of dance. Calypsonian Crazy's was for his contribution to the local music culture, being the man who invented the Christmas music soca parang.

Both awards were presented by Minister of Culture, Community Development and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.