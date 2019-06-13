Angus Young: Opposition accusations personally affected me

Augus Young CEO, NCB Global Finance Limited speaking at the launch of their new financial product FinGuard at Guardian Corporate Centre , Westmoorings. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLA

NCB Global Finance CEO Angus Young, brother of National Security Minister Stuart Young, says accusations by the Opposition in Parliament personally affected him.

In the House, last month, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal called for an investigation into a reported $0.5 billion in transactions including a $180 million loan to Udecott in November 2018. He also reported the CEO of the company is the brother of a Government minister. Opposition Senator Wade Mark repeated the call in Senate two days later describing NCB Global Finance as a "fly-by-night" company.

Young, who previously addressed the claims in an exclusive interview with Newsday, spoke on the issue again Wednesday night with the media at Guardian Corporate Centre, Westmoorings following the product launch of FinGUARD, which provides vehicle financing and insurance coverage.

"I think it is very unfortunate. Life is unfair and I know that. But when the guns are trained on you in that manner it kind of hits home. This has affected me personally. It has affected my family. Maybe we were being naive but we didn't expect that these things would happen given my relationship with Stuart. Stuart is my brother so I guess it came with the territory."

He added: "I have learned in life that I will never reach my destination if I stop to throw stones at every dog that barks."

He said the company feels confident that every transaction that has been done and every dollar made can be scrutinised without fear and everything is above board.

"What was not reported is all the business that we have bid on that is State related that we have lost because we were not competitive enough. And it took me three years to finally win one. I have been around these things a long time. So it really was unfair but I'm not going to stop. This is what I do for a living. This is my mandate. And I am going to continue with full force."

Young said there is lot of corporate governance in place and the board is behind him.

"I'm not going to be deterred."

Asked if the accusations in Parliament has affected the company Young said he is not "on the other side" and does not know how people change their attitude or reaction towards NCB Global.

"So I can't answer that with surety. But I am very conscious of it. It bothers me. Because I think that somebody who may have wanted to do business with us may have that in mind and that could affect us. But that is very subjective, very grey."

He added: "It is heavy on my mind."