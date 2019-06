2 guns found, man held

Tobago police found and seized one 9mm Sigsauer and one .38 Smith and Wesson revolver and 77 rounds of ammunition on Wednesday morning.

Police said the CID searched a home at Village Street, Mt St George, around 5am, when the weapons were found. One man was arrested and charged and was expected to appear in the Scarborough magistrates' court. Police are continuing enquiries.

This brings the number of guns seized in Tobago for 2019 to ten.