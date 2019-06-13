10 new registrars, clerks sworn in

Chief Justice Ivor Archie, center, with the newly sworn in magistracy registrars and clerks of the court at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

TEN of the first 17 magistracy registrars and clerks of the court have been sworn in and will serve in the District Criminal and Traffic Courts as established by the Criminal Division and District Criminal and Traffic Courts Act, 2018.

The group was sworn in by Chief Justice Ivor Archie on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Judiciary said the swearing-in of the new judicial officers represented a “significant and historic milestone in the much-needed reform of the magistracy since, for the first time, it brings to each magistrates’ court an attorney-at-law with responsibility for the legal work and guidance of the court office.”

At the swearing in at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, Archie spoke of the significance of the new positions which he described as “one of the new frontiers in the evolution of the Judiciary and of the justice system in TT.”

The new judicial officers were told they were pioneers in the reform initiative, which is part of a wider plan to improve the efficiency of district courts and by extension the Judiciary.

They were also reminded that their offices called for dedication to public service and a strong sense of integrity and judicial ethics; deep concern about justice and the rule of law; the well-being of the Judiciary as an organisation and, above all, the people of the nation who are served by the courts.

According to the Judiciary, the position of magistracy registrar and clerk of the court has been listed as a judicial officer in the Salaries Review Commission’s 98th report since 2003, however the post was not filled until the passage of the Criminal Division and District Criminal and Traffic Court Act 12 of 2018, which was proclaimed on December 1.

On May 10, three registrars and clerks were sworn in and the remaining four are expected to be sworn in by July 1.

In all, there are to be 17 magistracy registrars and clerks of the court, charged with the following responsibilities in accordance with section 17 of the Act:

(a) supervise employees of a District Criminal and Traffic Court who are engaged in legal, quasi-judicial and other related duties and ensure compliance with the law;

(b) be the Keeper of the Record of a District Criminal and Traffic Court;

(c) be the custodian of anything detained by a District Court Judge in accordance with any written law;

(d) perfect orders of a District Criminal and Traffic Court;

(e) certify extracts of the proceedings of a District Criminal and Traffic Court;

(f) certify appeals proceedings of a District Criminal and Traffic Court for transmission to the Court of Appeal;

(g) fix and grant bail;

(h) take and witness oaths;

(i) draft or direct the drafting of complaints;

(j) carry out any other function or duty required by an order of a District Criminal and Traffic Court, Practice Directions, Rules of Court or any other written law; and

(k) perform any other functions or duties pertaining to the operation of a District Criminal and Traffic Court as may be required for the operations of that Court.

The Judiciary said the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment Act) 2019 gave additional responsibilities to the magistracy registrars and clerks of the court.