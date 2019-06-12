Two arrested after shootout with cops

TWO men who abandoned a car after a chase and shootout with police early today have been arrested.

Southern Division police also found a magazine and were searching for the guns used to shoot at them.

A police report said shortly after 12 am, Barrackpore police spotted a man driving a Nissan Tiida car near San Fernando. Its description matched a car used in a recent robbery in the Ste Madeleine district.

Police went after the car and signalled for the driver to stop, but he began speeding and the police chased him. The report said the two occupants of the car began firing at the police, who shot back. No one was injured.

On reaching Picton Settlement, the two occupants abandoned the car and ran off into the nearby bush.

The Barrackpore police called for backup and other police, among them officers from San Fernando, Marabella, La Romaine, Ste Madeleine, CID, Task Force, Highway Patrol and South Western Division, joined them. They included PCs Vincent, PC Boodlal, Khan, Ramgatee, Paul, Sinaswee and Sujeet Ramcharan.

They searched the area and arrested one suspect at the M2 Ring Road in Debe and the other in Ste Madeleine.

The suspects remain in custody and San Fernando police are investigating.