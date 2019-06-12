Teacher on traffic charges

LEAVING COURT: Teacher Shamella Latchmepersad leaves court yesterday.

SHAMELLA Latchmepersad, the 52-year-old primary school teacher arrested on Monday after an accident, has been granted $35,000 bail to cover a charge of failing to give samples for breathalyser tests.

Latchmepersad who lives in Barrackpore, yesterday pleaded not guilty to two charges laid by PC Sujeet Ramcharan. She appeared before San Fernando magistrate Anslem Leander in the traffic court.

The charges state that on Monday at the Ste Madeleine police station, she failed to provide a specimen of breath for testing and analysis as requested by police.

Latchmepersad’s attorney Frank Gittens, in asking for bail, said his client has been a teacher for the past 28 years and is the mother of two adults.

Gittens said she was involved in an accident on Monday, and up to yesterday, had not been taken to hospital. She has no previous convictions or pending matters, he added.

Prosecutor Sgt Harold Ishmael told the court that after the crash on Monday, emergency medical technicians attended to Latchmepersad at the scene and they gave her the all-clear.

The magistrate asked about any damage to property or injuries to people caused by the accident and the prosecutor said there were none. Leander granted Latchmepersad $35,000 own bail and adjourned the case to June 26.