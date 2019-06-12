Rowley meets Cuban Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley (right), greets Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodrigues Parrilla at the Diplomatic Centre. Parrilla paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister as part of his visit to TT and other Caribbean islands. PHOTO Courtesy Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on Twitter

The Prime Minister met with Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, on Wednesday, during a courtesy call to the Diplomatic Centre.

According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minster, “Both parties committed to continuing to strengthen the historic bonds of friendship and co-operation between the two nations.” TT is the first stop on Parrilla’s regional tour. Other stops will include St Lucia, Guyana and Barbados.

In a tweet, Parrilla added, “We reaffirm the common will continue strengthening our relations of brotherhood and economic-commercial and co-operation between our countries... We emphasise the good state of bilateral relationships and historical bonds of friendship that unite both countries.”

Also at the meeting was Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses. The Cuban delegation included Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, general director of Latin America and the Caribbean in the Cuban Foreign Ministry and Tania Diego Olite, Cuban Ambassador to TT.

Earlier this year Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez invited Dr Rowley for an official visit to Cuba.